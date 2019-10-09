Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Latrobe, PA
Mary Jane Shandel


1935 - 2019
Mary Jane Shandel Obituary
Mary Jane (Jioio) Shandel, 84, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Loyalhanna Care Center. Born June 25, 1935, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Edward A. "Cheese" Jioio Sr. and Mary M. (Gangemi) Jioio. Prior to her retirement, Mary Jane was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was an avid bingo player and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Christopher M. Shandel; a brother, Edward A. Jioio Jr.; and a son-in-law, Bill Schall. Mary Jane is survived by one son, Joseph A. Shandel and his wife Traci, of Latrobe; two daughters, Kathy Schall, of Latrobe, and Sandy Witherspoon and her husband Doug, of New Alexandria; one brother, James J. Jioio, of Greensburg; two sisters, Nancy O'Hara, of Latrobe, and Frances Oleyar and her husband Michael, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Trish, Brandi, Danielle, Joseph, Billy and Robert; six great-grandchildren, Karly, Kimi, Kane, Krista, Deanna and Bailey; three great-great-grandchildren, Alivia, Arya and Lyric; a daughter-in-law, Joanne M. Shandel; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
