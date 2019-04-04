Mary Jane Strickler, 83, formerly of Ligonier, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Warren, Ohio. She was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Waterford, a daughter of the late Harold and Jane Heiple Strickler. Mary Jane had been employed by the General Electric Co. for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Waterford United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Strickler, and a dear friend, Audrey Snyder. She is survived by a sister, Betty M. Roberts, of Ligonier; a sister-in-law, Deloris Strickler, of Ligonier; two nephews, Jeffrey Roberts and James (Patricia) Strickler; a niece, Lori (David) Gross; three great-nephews, Eric Roberts, Gary (Marissa) Roberts and Rick Roberts; two great-nieces, Megan McClure and Alisa Gross; and a great-great-nephew, Jason McClure.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Mary Jane's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will follow in the Menoher Memorial Park.

PLEASE NO FLOWERS. The family suggests memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory to the Waterford United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence or tribute for Mary Jane or her family, please visit: www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary