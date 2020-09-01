1/1
Mary Jean Fagan
1933 - 2020-08-31
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jean (Richards) Fagan, 87, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by her family at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born March 22, 1933, in Natrona to the late Russell and Jean (Zbrzyski) Richards. Mary Jean served her country as a radioman class A with the Navy during the Korean War. She retired from the Dietary Department at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Mary Jean enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, costume jewelry, reading, playing the lottery, gardening, flowers and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Michael Fagan, of Natrona Heights, Mary Jo (Joseph) Dubac, of Tarentum, Mark Fagan, of Natrona Heights, and Deborah (Scott) Patz, of Great Mills, Md.; grandchildren, Matthew, Bobbie Jo (Brad), Brandon (Alicia), John, Ashley, Brittany (Austin) and Zach (Jess); five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Karen) Richards, of Natrona Heights, James (Mary Lou) Richards, of Lower Burrell, Russell (Vera) Richards, of New Kensington, Joseph Richards, of Nashville, Tenn., and Keith (Renee) Richards, of Brackenridge; sisters, Marlene (Joel) Carpenter, of Monroe, N.C., Phyllis Reed, of Minnesota, Geraldine Graby, of Ashawa, R.I., Charlotte (Keith) Keener, of Freeport, and Dolores (George) Felsing, of Sarver; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Franklin Fagan; daughter, Brenda Urik; daughter-in-law, Janice Fagan; brother, Robert Richards; and by her sisters, Helen J. Mack and Nellie K. "Dolly" Richards. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Gregory Spencer. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and social distancing. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved