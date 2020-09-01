Mary Jean (Richards) Fagan, 87, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by her family at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born March 22, 1933, in Natrona to the late Russell and Jean (Zbrzyski) Richards. Mary Jean served her country as a radioman class A with the Navy during the Korean War. She retired from the Dietary Department at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Mary Jean enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, costume jewelry, reading, playing the lottery, gardening, flowers and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Michael Fagan, of Natrona Heights, Mary Jo (Joseph) Dubac, of Tarentum, Mark Fagan, of Natrona Heights, and Deborah (Scott) Patz, of Great Mills, Md.; grandchildren, Matthew, Bobbie Jo (Brad), Brandon (Alicia), John, Ashley, Brittany (Austin) and Zach (Jess); five great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Karen) Richards, of Natrona Heights, James (Mary Lou) Richards, of Lower Burrell, Russell (Vera) Richards, of New Kensington, Joseph Richards, of Nashville, Tenn., and Keith (Renee) Richards, of Brackenridge; sisters, Marlene (Joel) Carpenter, of Monroe, N.C., Phyllis Reed, of Minnesota, Geraldine Graby, of Ashawa, R.I., Charlotte (Keith) Keener, of Freeport, and Dolores (George) Felsing, of Sarver; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Franklin Fagan; daughter, Brenda Urik; daughter-in-law, Janice Fagan; brother, Robert Richards; and by her sisters, Helen J. Mack and Nellie K. "Dolly" Richards. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Gregory Spencer. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Please be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and social distancing. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
.