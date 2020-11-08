Mary Jean Fisher, 88, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was born June 18, 1932, in Slickville, the first of four daughters born to the late Frank and Mary (Chuma) Luciow. In 1953, she married Cameron Fisher. They were married for 50 years until his death in 2004. Together, they raised three children, Richard (Louise), Heidi (Ed) Marino and Christopher (Daniel Meyer). She adored her grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Fisher and Joshua Marino; and her great-grandchildren, Lucy and Cameron Fisher. She also treasured her close relationship with her sisters, Patricia Rogers, Sharlet Stratton and the late Beverly Sinclair. Mary was the quintessential caretaker. She truly enjoyed being a wife, mother, and homemaker (except for cooking, but anyone who tasted her stuffed cabbage or lasagna would never guess). PTA, band rehearsals, scout meetings, camping trips, little league games, there was nothing she wouldn't do for her family. Once her own children were independent, she worked in daycare for 30 years, and loved every one of those kids like her own. Mary Jean was one of the first volunteers at Friends Thrift Shop in Export, something she did every Saturday until her retirement. She also volunteered for the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and Westmoreland Manor. For many years, she trudged through the snow as a guide for "Christmas in Salem Crossroads." She was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school for decades. She was an avid crafter, weaving countless rugs on her loom and crocheting thousands of lace hearts. Mary Jean will be dearly missed by family and friends, but she will not be forgotten. She will live on in our hearts, our memories, and our stories of how she touched our lives. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Kara Propst, of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont, officiating. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. At the family's request, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The family would love for you to share memories of Mary Jean with them under "Send Sympathy" on the funeral home website. Also, to send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.