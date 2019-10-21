|
Mary Jean Pirillo, 88, of Crabtree, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home. Born April 5, 1931, in Crabtree, she was a daughter of the late Agostino Pirillo and Alice (Daubie) Pirillo. Mary Jean was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, and its Rosary Altar Society. She volunteered for many church functions, including the annual church festival, and she also volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by G.C. Murphy Co. Mary Jean enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, crocheting, knitting, and working puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and William Pirillo; two sisters, Lillian Verhosek and Elvera Giberson; and two nieces, Joann Gornik and Susan Giberson. Mary Jean is survived by her twin sister, Malvina Pirillo, of Crabtree; two nieces, Patricia Krezo, of State College, and Rita Shirey, of Latrobe; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private interment will be at Calvary Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2019