Mary Jo (Sammel) Corvino, 62, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home. She was born May 10, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Mary Murphy-Simmons Sammel and the late Robert Sammel. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Sammel. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Corvino; two daughters, Kristy Collins and her husband Timothy, of Kennedy Township, and Bobbi Jo Rogers and her husband Matthew, of Jacksonville, N.C.; stepchildren, Annette Gross, Ralph J. Corvino Jr., Raymond Corvino and his wife Heather, Marcus Corvino and Justin Corvino; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters and brother Patricia Laepple and her husband Dave, Janet Porter and her husband Dave and Dave Sammel and his wife Donna; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends were received at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, with interment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

