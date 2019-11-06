|
|
Mary Jo (Keta) Greenawalt, 74, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at home in Bradenville, comforted by her loving family. Born Sept. 11, 1945, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John and Veronica "Vern" (Banks) Keta. Mary Jo was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. She was an avid card player and fan of Pittsburgh Pirates baseball and enjoyed her time with the "girls." She also enjoyed bingo, cooking, baking and shopping for deals. Mary Jo is survived by her four children, three daughters, Kimberly Hall and her husband, Mark, of Greensburg, Rhonda Leonard and her husband, Drew, of Greensburg, Tina Hazlett and her husband, David, of Bradenville, and a son, Ronald Greenawalt Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Indiana, Pa.; one sister, Carol Malloy, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren; and she was a very proud great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and her fur baby, Happy. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially nurse, Amber Scarton-Mauck for her time, patience, tenderness, compassion, kind words, support and love.
Mary Jo's wish was to participate in MedCure, a full-body donation program for medical research. Therefore, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating Mary Jo's life at a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Cecilia Church, 222 St. Cecilia Road, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, O.S.B. as celebrant. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019