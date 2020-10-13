Mary K. Breth, 82, of Greensburg, formerly of Barnesboro, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Marsteller, a daughter of the late James and Mary (Suwinski) Fabert. Mary was preceded in death by husband, Paul J Breth in 2007; and grandson Christian McBurney. Surviving are her daughter, Noelle Zappone and husband John, of Saltsburg; three grandchildren, Alesha Zappone, Jamie Zappone and John Zappone IV; six siblings, James Fabert and wife Pat, of Greensburg, Patricia Fabert, of Northern Cambria, Charles Fabert and wife Mary, of Elmora, Pa., Sandy Vrana, of Harrisburg, Yvonne Ropchock and husband Terry, of Illinois, and Francine Thomas, of Northern Cambria. Mary worked at Barnesboro and Patton shirt factories before getting married. Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister who enjoyed entertaining and was a great hostess to anyone who came to her home. Mary was of the Catholic faith. The family would like to thank all the staff at St. Anne Home and Bridges Hospice for all the wonderful care. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment will take place at North Barnesboro Cemetery. Arrangements are made by BARRETT FUNERAL HOME, Northern Cambria.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store