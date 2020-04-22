|
Mary K. Stewart, 72, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge, Leechburg. Mary was born Saturday, Aug. 23, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Robert L. and Katherine Dobransky Stewart. She enjoyed playing bingo, looking at wildlife, listening to music on her radio, especially the Beatles, and loved to give out special occasion cards to make those receiving them smile. Mary is survived by a sister, Evelyn Corwin, of Lower Burrell. All visitation, and funeral services, with the Rev. Mike Trega officiating, was held privately. Arrangements are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.