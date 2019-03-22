Home

Mary K. Thoma Obituary
Mary K. (Eisenberger) Thoma, 99, of Penn Hills, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late J. Elwood Thoma; loving mother of Robert G. (Barbara) Thoma, Kenneth A. (Doris) Thoma and David E. (Joyce) Thoma; grandmother of Christopher (Marian) Thoma, Jason (Jennifer) Thoma, Julie (Jason) Griswold, Brian (Libby) Thoma, Patrick (Kristina) Thoma and Kaley (Derek) Tickle; and great-grandmother of Jared, Declan, Madalyn, Ayden, Jackson, Tyler, Addison, Travis and Charlotte. Mary was very fond of gardening and music. For many years, she served as a private music instructor and as a volunteer pianist at Seneca Place.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank) Plum, PA 15239, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Thoma family suggests memorial contributions to the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 300 E. Swissvale Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, or to the Penn Hills Library, 1037 Stotler Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019
