Mary Kaminsky
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kaminsky, 94, of Allegheny Township, formerly of New Kensington, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living, Allegheny Township. She was born April 29, 1926, in New Kensington, to the late Philip and Pearl Kaminsky, and was a lifelong resident of the community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in New Kensington. Mary worked In the billing office of the Miner's Clinic (Russelton Medical Group) for 20 years. Prior to that, she was a school crossing guard and wore the uniform proudly. She will be lovingly missed by siblings, Ann (Kaminsky) Mastowski, of Logans Ferry Heights, and Frank (Patricia) Kaminsky, of New Kensington; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Andrew, Oscar, Michael and John Kaminsky; and sister, Eva (Kaminsky) Wielobob. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved