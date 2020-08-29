Mary Katharine (Steiner) Hartung, 90, of McMurray, formerly of Jeannette, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by loved ones. Mary Katharine was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Foster and Evelyn Kelly Steiner. Prior to her retirement, Mary Katharine was employed by Peter Cecconi, Architect, in Jeannette. She was formerly a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, and its Rosary Altar Society. Recently, Mary Katharine was a member of St. John XXIII Parish in McMurray. She was a volunteer for the Jeannette Public Library, she enjoyed visits with her grandchildren, knitting and sewing, card club, golfing, and bocce. She could always be found visiting with friends and family and was truly a wonderful friend, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary Katherine was the glue that kept the Hartung/Steiner family traditions alive. She was a member of the Cloverleaf Swingers Ladies Golf League, and the M&S and Italian Sons and Daughters Ladies Bocce Leagues. In addition to her parents, Mary Katharine was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Paul J. Hartung, on May 19, 2020; and a sister, Carolyn Roscher. She is survived by her children, Timothy P. Hartung and wife, Holly, of Ossining, N.Y., Randall F. Hartung, of Cypress, Texas, Daniel C. Hartung, of Holiday, Fla., and Paula C. Jesiolkiewic and husband, John, of McMurray; brother-in-law, Fred Roscher, of Traverse City, Mich.; special former daughter-in-law, Karol Hartung, of Cypress Texas; grandchildren, Joseph Corona and wife, Samantha, Zander Hartung, Christina Chaney and husband, Thomas, Arcadia Hartung and fiance, Noah Michelon, and Jennifer, Hannah, and Foster Hartung; and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary Katharine's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff for all of the kind and compassionate care that she received. Due to the current health concerns, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in Ascension Church, Jeannette, followed by interment in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township. A celebration of life will be held for Mary Katharine and her husband Paul at a future time and place to be announced. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 act.alz.org/donate
