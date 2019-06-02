Home

Mary Kochanov


Mary Kochanov Obituary
Mary (Arendas) Kochanov, 93, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Monroeville Manor Care. Mary was born Dec. 25, 1925, in Wall, the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Slepsky) Arendas. Mary was a member of St. Regis Church in Trafford and was a member of its former Altar Rosary Society. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Kochanov; her infant son, Robert Kochanov; and her siblings, Ann, Elizabeth and Stephen Arendas. Mary is survived by her children, Martin Kochanov Jr. (the late Linda), Mark (Kathy) Kochanov, William (Jane) Kochanov, Tom (Debbie) Kochanov and Sandra McFall (Norm Bova); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Waite.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 2 to June 3, 2019
