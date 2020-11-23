1/
Mary Kowatch
1950 - 2020
Mary Kowatch, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Born Sept. 20, 1950, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Carl and Agnus (Paunovich) Kowatch. She is survived by her two children, Timothy (Elise) Reffo and Keri (Dennis) Specht. Mary was a very loving person who cared deeply for her family and was always trying to make people laugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Kowatch; her sister, Carol Reffo; grandson, Nicholas; and nephew, Carl the 3rd. Mary is also survived by a brother, Carl Reffo Jr.; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Angel, Riley, Cameron, Tyler, Julia, and Rachel; five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Alex, Austin, Logan and Hope; and four nephews, Solomon, Daniel, Micah and Josiah. Mary is in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
