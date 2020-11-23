Mary Kowatch, 70, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Born Sept. 20, 1950, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Carl and Agnus (Paunovich) Kowatch. She is survived by her two children, Timothy (Elise) Reffo and Keri (Dennis) Specht. Mary was a very loving person who cared deeply for her family and was always trying to make people laugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Kowatch; her sister, Carol Reffo; grandson, Nicholas; and nephew, Carl the 3rd. Mary is also survived by a brother, Carl Reffo Jr.; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Angel, Riley, Cameron, Tyler, Julia, and Rachel; five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Alex, Austin, Logan and Hope; and four nephews, Solomon, Daniel, Micah and Josiah. Mary is in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.



