Mary Louise (Resnick) Anick, 98, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Mary Jean Hahn (Ken), Darlene Zifchak (John), and Phyllis Young (Jerry); dear grandmother of John (Christine), Daniel (Chrissie), Robert Ethan (Jessica), Michael (Elisabeth), Jeff (Kimi), Kim (Tom), Jenn (Geoff), Laurie (Ryan), David (Andrea), and Thomas John (Amanda); dearest great-grandmother of 24; loving aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her seven siblings. Mary loved spending time with her family. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, and crafting. Mary was nationally recognized as an 80-year member of the Slovene National Benefit Society. "Our heartfelt thank-you to Daniel, for his devoted care he gave to his beloved grandmother."

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 66 Adalbert St., Berea, OH 44017. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at TOMON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 7327 Pearl Road, Middleburg Heights, 44120 (South of Bagley Road). Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary