Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
Mary Barker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Barker


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Barker Obituary
Mary Lee Barker, 72, of White Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Ralph and Roberta (Dunlap) Johnston. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses McKeesport Congregation. Prior to raising her family, Mary Lee had worked for the former People's National Bank. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Barker; daughter, Colleen (Richard Hinch), of Penn Township; sister, Judy (Gene) Uhlig of Florida; nieces, nephews and her Spiritual Sisters, Debra Majercik, Nancy Gribble and Angie Blake. She was preceded in death by her son, David Charles Barker, who passed away Dec. 8, 2015; brother, Ralph "Butch" Johnston; and sisters, Barbara "Babs" Campbell and Sandra M. Sopko.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Private inurnment will be in Garden Mausoleum at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now