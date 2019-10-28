|
Mary Lee Barker, 72, of White Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in McKeesport, the daughter of the late Ralph and Roberta (Dunlap) Johnston. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses McKeesport Congregation. Prior to raising her family, Mary Lee had worked for the former People's National Bank. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Barker; daughter, Colleen (Richard Hinch), of Penn Township; sister, Judy (Gene) Uhlig of Florida; nieces, nephews and her Spiritual Sisters, Debra Majercik, Nancy Gribble and Angie Blake. She was preceded in death by her son, David Charles Barker, who passed away Dec. 8, 2015; brother, Ralph "Butch" Johnston; and sisters, Barbara "Babs" Campbell and Sandra M. Sopko.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Private inurnment will be in Garden Mausoleum at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019