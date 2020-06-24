Mary L. Campbell, 86, of Ruffsdale, died Monday morning, June 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 17, 1934, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late John C. and Ann Kolon Burick. Mary loved to shop and visit various yard sales, but most of all she loved to spend quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her loving children, Anita L. Wallace, of Jeannette, Linda S. Penska and husband, Mark, of Wyano, Lisa A. Pushnik, of Wyano, and David A. Campbell, of Ruffsdale; her four grandchildren, Rochelle Silvis and husband, John, of Wyano, Matthew Penska and wife, Ashley, of Madison, Joshua Bogel, of Greensburg, and Devin Schomer, of Uniontown; her two great-grandchildren, Colin Silvis and Layne Penska; and her two sisters, Barbara Winkleman, of Acme, and Virginia "Ginny" Deithorn, of Latrobe. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin E. Campbell; a son-in-law, Jerome L. Pushnik; great-grandchild, Elise Josephine Silvis; and a number of siblings. Mary's family and friends are cordially invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683, at which time her funeral service will begin with Brian Geesaman, officiating. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township. Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines. To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers, send online condolences or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.