Mary L. Conroy

Mary L. Conroy Obituary
Mary Louise (Pahel) Conroy, 92, of Palm City, Fla., formerly of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was born in Derry, to the late Ralph Dunley and Burnace (Fulton) Pahel. She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, William (Bill) Conroy, of Palm City, Fla. She was the mother of William (Bonnie) Conroy, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Donna Linkus, of Acushnet, Mass., Lisa (Randy) Sterrett, of Greensburg, and James (Julie) of Palm City, Fla. Her 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren were the joys of her life.
A memorial will be held at a later date and it will be a celebration of a life well-lived.
www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019
