Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Foremsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Foremsky


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Foremsky Obituary
Mary L. (Dushack) Foremsky, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Easy Living Estates, Hunker. She was born Aug. 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Charles and Rosalia (Dietrich) Dushack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Foremsky; a sister, Catherine, and a brother, Charles. Surviving are three children, Donna Robosky and her husband, Tom, of North Huntingdon, Lorraine Woleslagle and her husband, Russell, of Mechanicsburg, and Rhonda Foremsky O'Shea and her boyfriend, Peter Kutchner, of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Bret) Hoffman, Tom (Vanessa) Robosky, Rob (Jalina) Robosky, Russell (Kiara) Woleslagle, Kevin and Heather Woleslagle and Connor and Ian O'Shea; five great-grandchildren: a brother, Gerald Dushack and his wife, Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now