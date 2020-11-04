1/
Mary L. Froncek
1929 - 2020
Mary Loretta (Giron) Froncek, 91, of West Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Apollo. She was born July 7, 1929, in Johnetta (Gilpin Township), a daughter of the late Valentine Giron and Nancy (Dailey) Giron. Mary was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed baking and cooking. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Jack A. Froncek, of West Leechburg; three daughters, Rose A. Froncek, of Natrona Heights, Mary Jane Miller (Dennis), of West Leechburg, and Susan E. Kaszubski (Richard), of West Leechburg; four grandsons; a special granddaughter, Brandy Fabry; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Giron. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, has been entrusted with private arrangements for the family. Interment will be made at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Allegheny Township. Condolences to the Froncek family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
