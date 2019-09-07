|
|
Mary L. (Yarchak) Kraynak, 98, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe. Born March 21, 1921, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Michael Yarchak and Mary (Malachovska) Yarchak. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an officer at Commercial Bank & Trust. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed seeing all of their accomplishments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Kraynak Sr.; two sisters, Ann and Katherine Yarchak; and three brothers, Joseph, John and Michael Yarchak. Mary is survived by three sons, Edward W. Kraynak Jr., of Denver, Colo., Timothy M. Kraynak and his wife, Kathleen, of West Chester, Ohio, and Richard J. Kraynak, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Thomas Kraynak and his husband, Jon Nickel, Alina Kraynak and Johanna Kraynak; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A panachida service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home followed by the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave,, No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019