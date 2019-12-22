|
|
Mary L. Manolis, 85, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 21, 1934, in Harrison City, a daughter of the late Harrold and Florence Lauffer Watkins. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She loved to play bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Manolis; siblings, Harrold Watkins, Jr., Ruth Butcher, George, James, and Edward Watkins; and a nephew, Steven Watkins. She is survived by five children, Jason Manolis, Karen Myers and her husband, Charles, Sharon Sartori, and Susan Manolis, all of Jeannette, and Diane Manolis and her fiance, Greg, of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Cody Myers, Lauren Myers, Dr. Gino Sartori and his wife, Bre, and Mario Sartori; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Penn Township.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019