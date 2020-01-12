Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Miller


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Miller Obituary
Mary Louise "WeeWee" Miller, 77, of Irwin, formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in her home. She was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Henry N. Sr. and Louise A. (Delesandro) Zello. She was a 1960 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and prior to retirement, she had been a pharmacy technician for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. WeeWee enjoyed bingo and playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan L. Zello. She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Stafford and husband, Gene, of Herminie, Jan Bauer and husband, Pat, of Jeannette, and Lori Wright and husband, Kevin, of Irwin; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Henry N. Zello Jr., of New Stanton; two sisters, Joan M. Swanson and husband, Keith, of Latrobe, and Patricia Rosatti and husband, Albert, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Sophie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -