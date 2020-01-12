|
Mary Louise "WeeWee" Miller, 77, of Irwin, formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in her home. She was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Henry N. Sr. and Louise A. (Delesandro) Zello. She was a 1960 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and prior to retirement, she had been a pharmacy technician for Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. WeeWee enjoyed bingo and playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joan L. Zello. She is survived by three daughters, Cindy Stafford and husband, Gene, of Herminie, Jan Bauer and husband, Pat, of Jeannette, and Lori Wright and husband, Kevin, of Irwin; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Henry N. Zello Jr., of New Stanton; two sisters, Joan M. Swanson and husband, Keith, of Latrobe, and Patricia Rosatti and husband, Albert, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Sophie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020