Mary Lee Myers, 79, of Fox Chapel, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harriet H. (Harrigan) and Merrill E. Myers. Mary is survived by her brother, James W. Myers, of Freeport. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Edward; and her nephew, Aaron M. Myers. At the family's request, there will be no visitation. REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., Freeport, 724-295-4500, is handling arrangements. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.