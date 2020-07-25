Mary L. (Eshelman) Nicksic, 88, of Hyde Park, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. A daughter of the late Edward Marion Eshelman and Mary Irene (Guckenberger) Eshelman, she was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Hyde Park. Mary Lou was a 1949 graduate of Leechburg High School. For 15 years, she was employed by Pennex Products in Verona as an assembly line packager and filler until her retirement in 1993. She had also owned and operated a ceramic shop in Hyde Park for many years. Mary Lou was a member of the Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg and the founder of the Hyde Park Museum. She enjoyed reading, making ceramics and knitting. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Zwolak (John), of Ocala, Fla., Kandice Gumbert, of Pittsburgh, and Cammy Brotherton (Gavin), of Ocala, Fla.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Nicksic, in September, 2011; two brothers, Edward and Alvie Eshelman; and two sisters, Libbey Stevenson and E. Loretta Eshelman. Private funeral services were held by her family at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with interment at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg. Condolences to the Nicksic family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.