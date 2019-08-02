|
|
Mary Louise (DelDuca) Painter, 57, of McKeesport, formerly of Sutersville and Greensburg, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Kane Regional Center, McKeesport. She was born Sept. 13, 1961, in McKeesport, a daughter of Frank J. DelDuca, of Sutersville and the late Frances (Vidil) DelDuca. Mary was a born again Christian and Roman Catholic. Her lifetime volunteer ministries include Our Lady of Grace Church, Westmoreland Cleanways, , Kane Chapel and as a prayer partner for Cornerstone Television Network. She was formerly employed by Dick Corp. and Rep. Peter Daley, and was a member of the Professional Secretaries Association. In addition to her father, surviving are her husband, Regis Painter; brother, Frank Anthony DelDuca, of Mississippi; sister, Anna Marie DelDuca, of Sutersville; and niece and goddaughter, Frances Ulaine DelDuca.
Private burial took place in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2019