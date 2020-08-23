1/
Mary L. Reffo
1931 - 2020
Mary Louise Short Reffo, 89, of Derry, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her son's home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 27, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edward and Eva Baughman Short. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene P. Reffo Sr.; two sons, Edward M. Reffo and Eugene P. Reffo Jr.; a sister, Gail Moore; and two grandchildren, Kimberly Reffo and Crystal Diponte. Mary was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church of New Derry and the Rosary Altar Society. She had formerly worked at Torrance State Hospital and the Monastery at St. Vincent. She loved to watch football, crocheting and reading. She is survived by two sons, James A. Reffo and wife, Donna, of Unity Township, and Peter J. Reffo and wife, Joyce, of Hillside; one daughter, Mary F. Morley and husband, Philip, of Sharps Chapel, Tenn.; a brother, Edward Short Jr. (Marg), of Unity Township; a sister, Patricia Smith (Rick), of New Derry; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with Father Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mccabe Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Martin Roman Catholic Church
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
