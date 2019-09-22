|
Mary L. (Amatangelo) Scimmi, 92, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home. She was born Feb. 24, 1927, in Bovard, a daughter of the late Nuzio and Giovanna Clemente Amatangelo. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral and the Active Senior Group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles C. Scimmi; and two brothers, Dominec and Louis Amatangelo. She is survived by her two children, Cheryl Trice (Dennis), of Point Marion, and Michael Scimmi (Patty DelPaine), of Greensburg; three grandsons, Dennis Trice Jr., Jeffrey Trice and Mark Trice (Sonya); three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner and Theo Trice; sister, Rose Fredo, of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Cecelia Grajcar, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, George Chagaris, of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mary from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bethlehem Project, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and Dr. Waas and staff for their care and compassion. Mary's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
