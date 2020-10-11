Mary Louise (Modena) Sciullo, 85, of Plum, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Sciullo; grandmother of the late Max Sciullo; loving mother of Joseph Sciullo, Jeffrey (Maureen) Sciullo, David (Regina) Sciullo, Steven (Colleen) Sciullo and Maria (Carmen) Shullo; sister of Lawrence (Karen) Modena and the late Aldo (late Teenie) Modenal also survived by 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mary Louise took special pride in her family and enjoyed spending time with and cooking for them. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Joy Church of Holy Family Parish. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



