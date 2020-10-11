1/1
Mary L. Sciullo
Mary Louise (Modena) Sciullo, 85, of Plum, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Sciullo; grandmother of the late Max Sciullo; loving mother of Joseph Sciullo, Jeffrey (Maureen) Sciullo, David (Regina) Sciullo, Steven (Colleen) Sciullo and Maria (Carmen) Shullo; sister of Lawrence (Karen) Modena and the late Aldo (late Teenie) Modenal also survived by 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mary Louise took special pride in her family and enjoyed spending time with and cooking for them. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Joy Church of Holy Family Parish. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Church of Holy Family Parish
Funeral services provided by
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
