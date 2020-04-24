|
Mary (Snyder) Ledden, 96, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center, in Greensburg. Mary was born Sept. 30, 1923, in Kecksburg, a daughter of the late Jacob and Etta (Fry) Snyder. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marlene Bungard; her son, Clyde "Bert" Sprung; her brothers, James and David; and sisters, Ruth (Murray) and Olive (Trout). Mary was also preceded in death by a very special friend, Carl Brush. Carl used to bring his young godson with him to visit Mary and her baby granddaughter and those same children later met each other again and married, further binding together the legacies of Mary and Carl. Mary is survived by four grandchildren, Donna, Ron, David and Michael, along with their spouses, plus great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children. Mary and her siblings spent part of the Depression period of their youths separated while working and living at local farms. Once the family was reunited, the special bond between them continued throughout the decades. Mary was also a forward-thinking trailblazer who took care of her family and loved them without fail while pursuing her career at a time in history when her choices weren't always socially accepted. She worked as a nurse at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant for a number of years, moved into retail sales for Troutman's Store in Greensburg before they closed, and then spent her pre-retirement years back in a home health nursing role. She also loved singing, making others laugh and spending time with her family. Honoring her request to be remembered by all who loved her as a vibrant person who enjoyed life, there will be no visitation or viewing. Funeral services will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are welcomed in Mary's name to support a that cares for people. Mary's family thanks all of the nurses, doctors and caregivers in Greensburg Care Center's Memory Care Unit for their help and kindness and brightening up Mary's life every day and the entire team who cared for her during the last days of her natural end of life as she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. www.bachafh.com.