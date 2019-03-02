Mary Lodovico, 98, of Oakmont, formerly of Penn Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Presbyterian Senior Care. She was born Oct. 11, 1920, in Pittsburgh to the late Frank and Concetta (Liberto) Mercurio. Mary is the beloved wife of the late Nicholas A. Lodovico. She is survived by her loving children, Annette (late Frederick) Mantsch, Connie (Gary) Robson, Anthony (Patti) Lodovico and Frank (Debbie) Lodovico; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria Meile; brothers, Frank Mercurio Jr. and Paul Mercurio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, with Father John Moineau officiating. Entombment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019