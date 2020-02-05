|
Mary Lois (Mitchell) Hall, 90, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Born July 16, 1929, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Dana and Lois (Keller) Mitchell. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank M. Hall; loving mother of Diane Rudolph (Rev. Steve Wilson), of Natrona Heights, Frank M. Hall Jr., of Cheswick, and the late Lois Jean (Whitfield) Morelli; grandmother of Fred Whitfield, Glenn (Robin) Whitfield, Christian Morelli (Larry) Seiler, Derek Rudolph and Kevin (Charlotte) Rudolph; great-grandmother of Jayce Whitfield, Aaron, Sarah, Rachel and Levi Whitfield and MacDowell Rudolph; and sister of Carol (the late Marty) Speer, of Texas, Dana E. (the late Wilma) Mitchell Jr., of Oklahoma, and the late Janet Sanders, Blanche Ray, Shirley Wiegand, Doris Duncan, Diane Springman and Jean Fuhrmann. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family. Mary Lois was a lifelong member of Springdale United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Springdale United Methodist Church, where a reception will immediately follow the service in the church hall. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.