Mary Lou (Larimer) Barnhart, 93, of Stahlstown, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Bethlen Home. She was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Stahlstown, a daughter of Earl and Sylvia Larimer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Herbert C. Barnhart; and sisters, Jean Pletcher and Dorothy Nelson. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Stahlstown. Mary Lou worked for over 50 years at the Laurel Highlands Telephone Co. Mary Lou is survived by her two children, Connie Beam and her husband Ray, of Ligonier, and Randy Barnhart and his wife Mary, of Parker, Colo.; three grandsons, Matthew J. Beam and his wife Jen, of Upper St. Clair, Adam and Bryan Barnhart, both of Colorado; great-granddaughter, Annabelle, who she adored; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Lou's family would like to extend a special thank-you to Sharon Anderson, Dee Pritts and everyone at Bethlen Home and Hospice for all their loving care. Private interment will be held in Stahlstown Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.