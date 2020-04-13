Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barnhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Barnhart


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Barnhart Obituary
Mary Lou (Larimer) Barnhart, 93, of Stahlstown, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Bethlen Home. She was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Stahlstown, a daughter of Earl and Sylvia Larimer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Herbert C. Barnhart; and sisters, Jean Pletcher and Dorothy Nelson. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Stahlstown. Mary Lou worked for over 50 years at the Laurel Highlands Telephone Co. Mary Lou is survived by her two children, Connie Beam and her husband Ray, of Ligonier, and Randy Barnhart and his wife Mary, of Parker, Colo.; three grandsons, Matthew J. Beam and his wife Jen, of Upper St. Clair, Adam and Bryan Barnhart, both of Colorado; great-granddaughter, Annabelle, who she adored; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Lou's family would like to extend a special thank-you to Sharon Anderson, Dee Pritts and everyone at Bethlen Home and Hospice for all their loving care. Private interment will be held in Stahlstown Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -