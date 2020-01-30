Home

POWERED BY

Services
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
For more information about
Mary Biondi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc.
228 North 2nd St.
Jeannette, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc.
228 North 2nd St.
Jeannette, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Biondi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Biondi


1932 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Biondi Obituary
Mary Lou Biondi, 87, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Michael A. and Agnes Vorsino Biondi. Prior to her retirement, Mary Lou was employed by the Elliott Co. in Jeannette. She was a member of the Ascension Church, Jeannette. Mary Lou loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Theresa Carrera. She is survived by a brother, Michael Biondi and wife Susan, of Jeannette; a sister, Norma Jean Moga, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -