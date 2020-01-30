|
Mary Lou Biondi, 87, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 18, 1932, in Jeannette and was a daughter of the late Michael A. and Agnes Vorsino Biondi. Prior to her retirement, Mary Lou was employed by the Elliott Co. in Jeannette. She was a member of the Ascension Church, Jeannette. Mary Lou loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Theresa Carrera. She is survived by a brother, Michael Biondi and wife Susan, of Jeannette; a sister, Norma Jean Moga, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Ascension Church with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020