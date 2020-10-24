1/
Mary Lou Davis
1937 - 2020-10-04
Mary Lou (Frisky) Davis, 83, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, Pa. Born Sept. 21, 1937, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Clifford G. Frisky and Ada Rebecca (Igo) Frisky. Mary Lou was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, where she served as a lector. Prior to her retirement, she had been an assistant vice president at Commercial Bank and Trust of PA. Mary Lou loved being outdoors, whether it was camping, hiking, or planting flowers. She also enjoyed reading, crafting, and watercolor painting. She loved her dogs and had a great love for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Davis; an infant daughter; one sister, Rebecca Jean Frisky; and one brother, William Frisky. Mary Lou is survived by two sons, Theodore J. "Ted" Davis and his wife, Sandy, of Centreville, Va., and Clifford G. Davis and his wife, Margaret, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; two daughters, the Rev. Kathleen L. Stump and her husband, Allen, of Hanover, and Nancy J. Yakopovich and her husband, John, of Derry; one brother, Robert C. Frisky and his wife, Michelle, of Latrobe; one sister, Eileen R. Keefe, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren, Bradford, Evan, Stephanie, Patrick, Kyle, Katie, Jacob, James, Emily and Melanie; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kyrsten, Bryan, Casey-James, Joshua, Daniel, Jaxson, Finlee, Madilynn, Lillian, Savannah, and Lydia. At Mary Lou's request, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, O.S.B. as celebrant. Please be prepared to follow all recommended medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing. A joint committal service for Mary Lou and James will follow at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Homewood of Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331, or to the American Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (www.alz.org). To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
