Mary Lou (Morocco) Kalanja, 91, of Trafford, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's. She was born during the Great Depression to Tony and Rachel (Cannillo) Morocco, April 27, 1929, and lived most of her life in Trafford. She graduated from Trafford High School, where she was a star on the women's basketball team. Shortly after graduation, she married her soul mate, Robert J. Kalanja, who died in 2018. They were wed two months shy of 70 years. They had two children and together ran a successful Italian grocery store, Bob's Market, in Trafford, for many years. When Bob decided to finish his college teaching degree at Pitt, Mary Lou ran the grocery store herself in support of his passion to teach. Inspired by this, Mary Lou became a teaching assistant for the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, where she worked with special needs children for 37 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Regis Roman Catholic Church. Her main interests were cooking and baking, reading, watching the news, crossword puzzles, keeping an immaculate home and tending the needs of her family, whom she adored. She was devout in her Catholic faith and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Diane (Dennis) Persin, of Greensburg, and Bob (Cyndi) Kalanja, of Trafford, who cared for her in her final years. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Diane (Richard) Economakis, Mary (Daniel Meyer) Persin, Dennis (Sarah) Persin, Robert (Emily) Kalanja and Elizabeth (Jon) Augustine and five great-grandchildren, Anthea, Leo, Andrew, Sophia and Jack Robert, all of whom she loved deeply. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her brother, Martin Sonny Morocco and her beloved dog, Meg. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves her siblings, Vincent (Emma) Morocco, Antoinette Morocco, Donna Morocco and Tony (Marilyn) Morocco, and nieces, nephews, family members and friends who loved her. By the family's request, there will be no public viewing. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Regis Catholic Church, followed by her entombment in the New St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum, North Versailles. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Mary Lou's wonderful doctor, Dr. Patricia Coyle, Anova Hospice and Sequoia Home care, who provided our mother with much love, support and quality of life. In remembrance of Mary Lou, donations may be made to St. Regis Catholic Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, or the Mother Cabrini Society, 434 W. Denning Place, Chicago, IL 60614. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
