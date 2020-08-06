1/
Mary Lou Lingafelt
1928 - 2020
Mary Lou (Richards) Lingafelt, 92, of Jeannette, formerly of Delmont, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Irwin. She was born July 11, 1928, in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late David Richards and Bessie (Gahagen) Lange. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John C. "Jack" Lingafelt. Prior to retiring, Mary Lou was employed as a window company secretary. She was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church, Delmont. Mary Lou enjoyed bowling, card club, dancing and lawn bowling with her husband, and she loved spending time with her family. Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her loving son, Glenn A. Lingafelt and his wife, Dawn, of Harrison City; cherished grandchildren, Stefani (Chris) Schneider, Christina (Jason) Jones and Derek (Melissa) Lingafelt; and great-grandchildren, Delaney, Landon and Addison. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "Mary Lou Lingafelt" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
