Mary Lou McIntosh


1938 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lou McIntosh Obituary
Mary Lou (Perry) McIntosh, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 24, 1938, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Robert W. and Vivian (Dunn) Perry. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a proofreader for Equibank. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Irwin and also a social member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose, both in Irwin. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd McIntosh and his wife, Rennae, of North Huntingdon, and Ronald McIntosh, of North Huntingdon; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Robert Perry and his wife, Linda, of North Carolina; and a nephew, Matt Perry.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the FOE Aries 1671, Irwin. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 20 to June 21, 2019
