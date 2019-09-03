|
Mary Lou Ritz Peden, 83, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of family. She was born in Jacobs Creek and was a daughter of the late Michael A. and Julia Cook Ritz. Mary Lou had been a member of the former St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, Smithton, for a number of years. She had been employed as a case worker for the Department of Public Welfare, Westmoreland County, with 32 years' service, retiring Aug. 16, 1998. Mary Lou was also a member of the Compassionate Friends of Excela Health Frick Hospital and Victims of Violent Crimes, Greensburg. Those left to honor Mary Lou's life include her son, Charles P. Peden Jr. and wife Susanna, of Ruffsdale, and their children, Ryan and Lindsey Peden; and her sister, Michelle Patrick and husband Louis, and their son Michael, of Smithton. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Peden Sr., Oct. 31, 1979; and her son, Jeffrey M. Peden, May 24, 1992.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A funeral liturgy will be held Thursday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in St. Timothy's Cemetery, Smithton.
It was Mary Lou's wish that those who desire may direct memorials in her name to Compassionate Friends of Excela Health Frick Hospital, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666; or Victims of Violent Crimes, 2 N. Main St., Suite 206, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019