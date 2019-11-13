|
Mary Lou "LuLu" (Wentz) Siksa, 71, of Murrysville, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Siksa; loving mother of Michelle Siksa; and cherished sister of Melvin (Marilyn) Wentz, David P. (Joelle) Wentz, Bernadine (Brad) Owen, Annie (Rich) Vey, Mary Jean Waldschmidt, Michelle (Rick) Steigerwald, John A. (Beth) Wentz, Daniel (Lisa) Wentz and the late Ronald Wentz; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and cousins. LuLu cared for many people during her 35-year career as a nurse, followed by a courageous battle with her own health issues.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Church.
The family would like to thank LuLu's caretakers, especially Sinde and Vickie.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019