Mary Lou (Gilfoy) Burdick Work, 95, of Greensburg, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1924, in Lyford, Ind., and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Bonnie Dunn Gilfoy. Mary Lou was retired from Mellon Bank, Greensburg. She was a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, Ind. (1943), Indiana State Teachers College and Lasalle University, where she received a degree in interior design. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 254, Jobe's Daughter's Bethel No. 5 and was a past honored queen, DAR, Kappa Kappa Api sorority and Delta Theta sorority. She had also volunteered for 20 years at Westmoreland Regional Hospital, was a member of the Westmoreland Symphony Association and was a deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Burdick; her second husband, Harvey Work, in 1995; and her brother, Jack Gilfoy. She is survived by her three children, Joseph Burdick (Debbie), of Rockville, Ind., and Bonnie "Jane" Hisker (Jim) and Debbie Waldron (Keith), all of Greensburg; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved dearly. Viewing and services will be private. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Mary Lou's family has entrusted her care to PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Johnson and the staff of Excela Hospice for their compassionate care during Mary Lou's illness and ask, in remembrance of their mom, to let us not forget to be kind. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
