Mary Lou Vertacnik Yannacci, 74, of Madison, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with liver disease. She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in West Newton and was a daughter of the late Bart and Pauline Kamarchik Vertacnik. Mary Lou graduated from South Huntingdon High School in 1962. She then went on to work at Westinghouse. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Mary Lou loved spending time with family, her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in all of their sports and activities, never missing a thing! They were her pride and joy. She also loved going to the casino with her brother and sister and puzzling in the summer. She loved to read, watch the Pirates and Steelers play and bake desserts to share with all the family. Mary Lou loved life. She believed in giving and never wanted anything in return. She truly had a heart of gold and will be forever missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by both parents and her loving husband of 46 years, James "Zip" Yannacci. She is survived by one daughter, Valerie Dean and husband Dan, of Irwin; three grandchildren, Melanie and fiance Lance, and Matthew and Marissa Dean; her beloved sister, Janine Vertacnik, of Yukon; two loving brothers, Melvin Vertacnik and his wife Bonnie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Bart Vertacnik and his wife Cecelia, of Albuquerque, N.M.; a great family friend, Holly Guerrieri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, with Father Dan Carr officiating. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 23, 2019