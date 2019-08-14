|
|
Mary Louise Ferguson, 86, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Monessen, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Born in Monessen on Oct. 16, 1932, she was the only child of the late Louis and Mary (Liscik) Dominico. Mary Lou attended Holy Name School and graduated from Monessen High School in 1949 and California State College in 1953. She taught school in both Monessen and Dearborn, Mich. Mary Lou was a masterful bridge player as well as a world traveler. "Dally" will be fondly remembered by her friends and family for her joyous heart, never-ending kindness and generosity. Mary Lou had many lifelong friends, a testament to her loyalty and devotion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Eugene O'Leary, and his daughter, Linda. She is survived by her loving husband, John Robert Ferguson, and his children, Lynne (Tim) Nickolls, Eric (Kim) Ferguson and Denise Ferguson and their families; Dr. O'Leary's children, Timothy, Frank, Colleen and Terry and their families; along with many cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com), where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne with the Rev. David J. Nazimek presiding. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019