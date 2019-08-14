Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Anne
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Ferguson


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Ferguson Obituary
Mary Louise Ferguson, 86, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Monessen, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Born in Monessen on Oct. 16, 1932, she was the only child of the late Louis and Mary (Liscik) Dominico. Mary Lou attended Holy Name School and graduated from Monessen High School in 1949 and California State College in 1953. She taught school in both Monessen and Dearborn, Mich. Mary Lou was a masterful bridge player as well as a world traveler. "Dally" will be fondly remembered by her friends and family for her joyous heart, never-ending kindness and generosity. Mary Lou had many lifelong friends, a testament to her loyalty and devotion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Eugene O'Leary, and his daughter, Linda. She is survived by her loving husband, John Robert Ferguson, and his children, Lynne (Tim) Nickolls, Eric (Kim) Ferguson and Denise Ferguson and their families; Dr. O'Leary's children, Timothy, Frank, Colleen and Terry and their families; along with many cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com), where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne with the Rev. David J. Nazimek presiding. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now