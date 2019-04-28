Mary Lu H. Salmon, 72, wife of the late Donald B. Salmon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Hillsborough, N.C. Born in Ruffsdale, she was the daughter of the late Jay Goodwin Honse, and Helen Gayle Hamel Honse, of Greensboro, N.C. After high school, she moved from Ruffsdale to North Carolina to attend Guilford College, where she received a bachelor's degree in sociology. She retired from UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital. She was a member of Carrboro United Methodist Church. Mary Lu loved her church family and served her church in many capacities. She was an avid animal lover and cared for many animals, both wild and domestic. She could feed the local deer right out of her hand. She loved her family and always looked forward to family gatherings. Mary is survived by her brother, Jay G. Honse II and his wife, Betty; nephews, Jay G. Honse III and his wife, Andrea, and Jon B. Honse and his wife, Jenea; great-nieces and great-nephews, Helen, Rosslyn, Jack, Lillian, Peter and Charles Honse, and Holden, Joe, and Emma Childress; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro, NC 27510.

Please contact the church at 919-942-1223 for further information concerning the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Carrboro United Methodist Church or any animal rescue .