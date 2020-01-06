|
Mary M. Baughman, 62, of Youngwood, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg. She was born Aug. 15, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Louisa B. (Mari) Messich. She graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic and Seton Hill College. She worked in nuclear medicine and performed PET scans at Arnold Palmer Cancer Center. She was a member of Holy Cross Church of Youngwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Baughman. She is survived by her brother, Joseph P. Messich and wife, Nancy, of Shippensburg; two nieces, Lauren M. Rose, of Easton, Md., and Rachel L. Shine, of Frederick, Md.; three grandnephews, Benjamin Rose, Michael Rose, and Theodore Shine; a brother-in-law, Michael Baughman, of Greensburg; and a stepson, Jeffrey Baughman, of Studio City, Calif.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Holy Cross Church. Interment will follow at Youngwood Cemetery. There will be a rosary service at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and staff at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, the 2nd and 3rd floor staff at Westmoreland Hospital, and staff at St. Anne Home for their quality, compassionate care, and to all the friends who visited and supported her throughout her difficult times, especially Steve, Denise and Rodger. For online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020