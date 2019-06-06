Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Mary M. Beiter


Mary M. Beiter


1936 - 05 Obituary
Mary M. Beiter Obituary
Mary M. Beiter, 83, of Penn Township, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 18, 1936, in Hannastown, to the late Charles and Susana (Behanna) Pickford. Mary worked at Jeannette Hospital for many years prior to her retirement in 1994. She also was a cook at several restaurants in the area through the years. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she will be missed by her four children, Rita M. (John) Niebel, Ruth A. (Gary) French, Otto C. Beiter III and James G. Beiter; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special niece, Deborah (Frank) Plazza and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Otto C. Beiter Jr.; and eight siblings.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a blessing service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting . Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 6 to June 7, 2019
