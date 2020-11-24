Mary M. "Sis" Findle, 80, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born May 15, 1940, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Poponick Zelachoski. She was a member of St. Paul Church. Mary is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 62 years, Joseph J. Findle; two children, Lisa Martin (Michael), of Latrobe, and Tami Findle (Robert King), of Hunker; three grandchildren, Ryan Hohman, Robyn Davis and Joey Chicka; three great-grandchildren, Cloie and Kelsey Davis and Ruby Hohman; three siblings, Fran Ransel, of Ontario, Calif., Edward Zelachoski (Mary Ann), of Jeannette, and William Zelachoski, of Texas; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public viewing or services. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Mary's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
