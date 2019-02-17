Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Resources
Mary M. Greek


1927 - 2019
Mary M. Greek Obituary
Mary M. Greek, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Salina, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Lucille Marchitelli. Prior to retirement, Mary was employed by Dainty Pastry, Capitol Grill, Grants and Jamesway, and volunteered at the Latrobe Area Hospital Little Shop. She loved to knit and cook, and was famous for her baked nut rolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Greek; her second husband, Ronald Greek; a grandson, Zachary Smith; a son-in-law, Barry Smith; her stepmother, Maria; and her siblings, Minnie Shankle, Leonard, Joseph and John Marchitelli, Theresa Downs, Madelyn Emerico and Domenick Peduzzi. She is survived by five children, Cecil Greek, Karen Kadlec (Alan), Alvin Greek (Melinda), Curtis Greek (Crystal) and Jody Smith; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Greek; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Marchitelli; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for the compassionate care extended to her. They would also like to thank Mary's special helpers, especially Karen Rosa, who enabled Mary to stay in her home as long as possible.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Donald Hezlep officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Excela Heath Home Care and Hospice, 501 W Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019
