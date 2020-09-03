Mary M. (Miele) Helfmann, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Anthony Mylo and Mary (Wallace) Miele. Prior to her retirement, Mary was a floor manager for Walmart and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, reading on her Kindle, playing computer games, attending high school plays and dining with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman F. Helfmann; brothers, Anthony (Eileen) Miele, Raymond Miele, David (partner, Dorothy) Miele, Robert (Danielle) Miele and Armand Miele. She is survived by her son, Todd and his wife, Kelly; two daughters, Tracie Helfmann, Toni Kunselman and her husband, Erik; two grandsons, Joshua (Jessica) and Tyler Helfmann; and two granddogs, EmmyLou (Harris) Kunselman and Waylon (Jennings) Kunselman. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. A courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
