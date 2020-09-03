1/
Mary M. Helfmann
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. (Miele) Helfmann, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Anthony Mylo and Mary (Wallace) Miele. Prior to her retirement, Mary was a floor manager for Walmart and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, reading on her Kindle, playing computer games, attending high school plays and dining with her friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman F. Helfmann; brothers, Anthony (Eileen) Miele, Raymond Miele, David (partner, Dorothy) Miele, Robert (Danielle) Miele and Armand Miele. She is survived by her son, Todd and his wife, Kelly; two daughters, Tracie Helfmann, Toni Kunselman and her husband, Erik; two grandsons, Joshua (Jessica) and Tyler Helfmann; and two granddogs, EmmyLou (Harris) Kunselman and Waylon (Jennings) Kunselman. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. A courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
10:30 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved