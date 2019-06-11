Mary M. (Shrum) Kozemchak, 86, of Derry, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born June 10, 1932, in the village of Peanut, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Julia M. (Moore) Shrum. Mary was an active member of the Assumption of the Blessed Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Latrobe, a longtime member of the Derry Ukrainian Club Auxiliary, where for many years she worked in the kitchen, and a member of the Derry Ukes and the "Song Birds" bowling teams. She enjoyed music, all the Pittsburgh sports teams, traveling and is often remembered for her fine cooking. She was also devoted to praying the Holy Rosary each day as she remained active in her faith and hope in God. Mary enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, sitting on the porch in the summer and the company of many dear friends including her friends and neighbors, Jo Ann and Mike Blasko, who cared for Mary's yard, prepared her garden and planted beautiful flowers each year. She was also kept close company by her caring and special friends Jim, Theresa and Steve Wetzel. Besides her parents, her husband, Frank T. Kozemchak Sr.; one son, Frank T. Kozemchak Jr.; three sisters, Dolores Kuzemchak, Betty Buck and Carolyn Murry; and one brother, Charlie Shrum, preceded Mary in death. Mary is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol Hester, and husband, Robert, along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends for Mary's life celebration from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. The Holy Rosary will be recited during the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Assumption of the Blessed Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, with the Rev. Gregory Madeya as celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.

Online condolences may be made at www.merlinfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary